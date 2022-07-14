Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 12 Best deals on earbuds, smart home devices & much more you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is a two-day sale digital sale event where you can grab everything you ever wanted at discounted prices. The benefits of Prime Day extend beyond saving on products as you can also earn credits for your Prime Day purchase by shopping from small businesses. Keeping the same in mind, we have brought to you this list of highly-priced items which you can attain at slashed prices on the Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022. Each of these products are worth investing in, but the huge prices can be a turn-off for some.

Here are 12 best deals from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022:

From earbuds, watches to smart home devices, let’s get our hands on all things cool at slashed prices.

Earbuds

As listening to music, answering to work calls and gaming has become a 24X7 job, earbuds are the easy cosy choice for a fuss-free experience.

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds have a mystic bronze colour that will grab large eyeballs. It turns on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise. It comes with a long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker of the earbuds and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.

Price: $ 169.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 79.99

2. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones

These JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones bring your own world to life with the incredible pure bass sound. It has 25 hours of battery life to keep you on the go in a musical way. The power of the dual connect feature gives you the choice to seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds.

Price: $ 99.95

Prime Day Deal: $ 39.95

3. Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds provide all-day comfort. They come with fit wingtips that are flexible and cause no discomfort. It offers you spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sounds. It seamlessly blocks external sounds and is enhanced with an Apple H1 chip.

Price: $ 199.95

Prime Day Deal: $ 159.95

Watches

Time is the most precious thing in life! A snazzy watch not only helps keep a track of time but also makes your time better with its uber chic look that upgrades your style!

4. Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

We live in a technological world. This means new developments and devices are always being launched into the market. In order to play and look the part, many women need prefer a smartwatch. With this watch, you can answer a phone call, send and receive text, emails, and much more. The timepiece can easily be paired with other smart devices. It also monitors your fitness, health, heart rate, oxygen and sleep cycle.

Price: $329

Prime Day Deal: $ 229

5. Citizen Silver Watch

With atomic clock synchronization for superior accuracy, this perpetual calendar chronograph receives radio signals both automatically and on-demand. The stainless steel case, stainless steel mesh bracelet and black dial feature world time in 43 cities, 2 alarms, 1/100-second chronograph, 99-minute countdown timer, UTC display and shock sensing function.

Price: $485

Prime Day Deal: $543

6. Anne Klein Women’s Two-Tone Bracelet Watch

This is among the oldest trends in the market, which come in two different tones. So if you are an indecisive woman who cannot decide whether to go for a gold or silver-tone watch, settle for this timepiece that features both colors. This watch offers more versatility when it comes to teaming it with different outfits for different occasions.

Price: $50.07

Prime Day Deal: $44.99

Smart Home Devices

The best way to start a smart lifestyle is by making your home smart. Every smart home deserves smart devices that work on your command and make life easier.

7. SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock

SwitchBot Lock allows you to automate your front door and help make home life even smarter. What's more, installation is easy and getting started takes just a few steps. Enjoy great features such as auto-lock, home sharing, voice control and so much more.

Price: $129

Prime Day Deal: $90

8. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is a 55 inches TV that will leave you awestruck. This smart TV is nothing less than a theatre screen. It brings shows, movies, and characters to life with help of vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. With a brilliant 4K entertainment screen, Fire TV Alexa voice remote, smart home capabilities, and interesting features, this smart TV is proof that technology is one of the best inventions of man.

Price: $ 519.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 284.99

9. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

This bundle includes Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). Eliminate blind spots or dark areas with built-in Color Night Vision and two LED floodlights. Easily hardwire to the outside of your home and connect to wifi for around-the-clock power and peace of mind.

Price: $ 285

Prime Day Deal: $159.99

Smart Phones

The world has shrunken to the size of a smartphone and we are just living in it! Why not make it cool and snazzier with these chic choices from Prime Day Deals.

10. SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone

I’m so in love with its oh-so-sleek design and rakish look! It comes with 256 GB storage, 8K camera, the brightest display screen, S Pen, and a fast 4nm processor. This smartphone has long battery life. If your battery gets drains then 45W super-fast charging will help you dive back into action at a moment’s notice.

Price: $ 1,299.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 909.99

11. OnePlus 10 Pro

The alluring volcanic black colour of this smartphone and the smart 120Hz display with LTPO 2.0 makes it a must-have technological device. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors. If you are a mobile gaming enthusiast then this smartphone is meant for you.

Price: $ 899.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 799.99

12. Moto G stylus

This smartphone lets you showcase your creativity from every perspective with the 48 MP1 quad-camera system. Take sharper, brighter pictures in low-light settings thanks to Quad Pixel technology. The built-in stylus gives you pinpoint control and a whole new way to express yourself. Give yourself more room to express your creativity using the stylus. And give your photos, movies, games, and video chats the massive screen they deserve.

Price: $ 299.99

Prime Day Deal: $ 189.99

These must-have products are on deal only for a limited time span as the Prime Day Sale ends soon. So hurry up and make your last-minute purchase the soonest possible to make use of this monstrous sale event. And with these deals knocking right at your door, how can you not give in! Go ahead and add these products to your cart so that you can shop for them at the best-discounted rates!

