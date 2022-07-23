Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is live: Get your hands on these luxury skin care products at alluring prices now!

Luxury skincare is special. Not only it takes our skin from being damaged to being healthy, but also elevates our mental state and takes us to the ultimate relaxation state. The only thing uncomfortable about luxury skincare is their prices. The prices are really hard on the pockets. This is when participating in the sale of the season seems the right thing to do. Amazon Prime Day Sale is live and with so many tempting deals going on, investing in the right skin care is definitely a smart decision. Here are our top picks in the luxury skincare category. Pick up the one that you need and take good care of your skin effortlessly.

Luxury skin care products to hunt at Amazon Prime Day Sale

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Daily Solution

The Body Shop is a luxury skin care brand that aims at raising true beauty standards without using any animal testing or animal products. This tea tree daily solution from Body Shop is one of the masterpieces crafted by the brand. It is designed to treat skin blemishes and nourish the skin at the same time. Since tea-tree oil is enriched with antibacterial properties, this product is highly effective at improving overall skin health. The formula is lightweight and spreads easily over the skin.

2. Forest Essentials Facial Essentials Gift Box

Forest Essentials is a luxury brand that focuses on deep skin care with the power of Ayurveda. This facial essential gift box from Forest essentials is an expert-designed product for ultimate skin care. The package contains a cleanser, scrub, sunscreen lotion and lip balm. This facial care kit is all one needs to prep up the skin and make it glow. The cleanser gently cleanses the skin, whereas the scrub with Kashmiri walnut extract helps lift off the dead skin cells from the skin surface. For that added protection, the kit contains a sunscreen and lip balm. Using these skincare products can be really beneficial, especially when used daily. While Prime Day Sale, 2022 is going on, you can get it at a discounted rate.

3. Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paula’s choice-skin perfecting exfoliant is meant for clearing the skin and improving the skin texture. This 2% BHA exfoliant helps reduce skin pores while brightening out the skin. For people who deal with wrinkles, blackheads or uneven skin tone, this product is probably the best choice. The product is easy to apply and gets absorbed really fast. Use it during the day and night for best results.

4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

Laneige is known for its nourishing skin care products. This lip sleeping mask by Laneige is one such product which helps in attaining deep nourishment. It helps lift off dead skin cells gently and makes lips feel smooth. Created with nourishing ingredients, the formula is effective at making the skin firm. Apply it at night and get smooth lips while sleeping. While it may seem a little pricey, you can cut down on the prices with the ongoing Prime Day Sale.

5. Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water

Kama Ayurveda rose water is a nourishing potion created from roses grown in Kannauj. The rose water is clear, light and gives instant refreshment to the skin. It hydrates the skin without making it greasy or sticky. The formula is free from parabens and represents the goodness of Ayurveda. Spray it over your face and body and feel the luxuriant vibes of roses.

6. O3+ Bridal Facial Kit

O3+ bridal facial kit is crafted for women who are soon to be brides and want to pamper their skin really well. It has a 10-step regimen that helps in cleaning the skin, moisturising it well and bringing radiance to skin. With active ingredients like glycolic acid, peppermint and cucumber, you can brighten your skin effectively.

7. Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Nutri-Shield Double Serum

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure peptide repair rescue nutri-shield serum is an intense formula that helps improve hair manageability. The formula keeps up with hair strength and elasticity that is needed to bear the harsh chemicals, pollutants and UV rays. By using this serum, you can help protect your hair from excessive styling while making them soft and silky.

8. Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Shower Gel

Bath & Body Works is known for its luxurious bathing products. From shower gels to scented candles, this brand has everything for you. It has a blend of Japanese Cherry Blossom, white jasmine, sandalwood and Asian pear that makes it simply irresistible. This shower gel is all you need to keep off dirt and stay sparkly clean with a fresh feeling.

9. Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel has a mattifying formula that helps in balancing the skin’s natural oils. The formula works at keeping the skin clean while minimizing irritation and redness. It has comedoclastin in it, which even helps reduce skin blemishes. The gel is free from soap formula, which makes it all the more soothing for the skin. Get it today at reduced prices and avail the offers at the Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022 is a perfect day to invest in luxury skincare. The sale provides special offers on many renowned brands. We have shortlisted the best ones here for you. You can get each one of these products and tackle multiple skin issues without much hassle.

