Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Premium home security devices at best deals

Looking forward to protecting your love nest and making it safe and secure? If yes, then you need to try these premium home security devices that can upgrade your home security and make life easier. With Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, these security devices are available at discounted prices. You can check out these exciting deals and guard your home with these cool options. Take a look.

Home Security Devices

1. Blink Video Doorbell

Blink video doorbells can serve as an integral part of your home if you are looking to make your home safe and secure. It can be connected to your existing doorbell wiring or can be paired with a Sync module for live view and two-way sound. The video doorbell can detect motion and send alerts to your smartphone. Basically, it lets you get the outdoor view without having to open the doors. The bell comes with 2 AA 1.5V lithium batteries, 1 case opening tool, and 4 screws for installation. It is compatible with Alexa and so is with your smart home.

Price $34.99

Buy Now

2. Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera

Kasa smart 2k security camera is a perfect addition to your smart home. It is designed for the indoors and can be set up for monitoring household activities. With advanced AI Algol, KC410S can detect motion or any activity during the day and night and notify on your smartphone. The camera even stores footage or video clips that can be seen afterward. This wireless camera can be paired up with Alexa echo or even Google Assistant. You can check your live feed with simple voice commands.

Price $34.99

Buy Now

3. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

When looking for a camera that can upgrade your security and make your home more secure, this camera can be relied upon. It features a 1080p HD security camera, LED floodlights, two-way talk, 105dB security siren, and customizable motion zones. The camera comes with built-in color night vision and two LED lights for eliminating dark areas. It can be easily hardwired to the outer areas of your home and be connected to Wi-Fi. The camera is efficient enough to capture motion zones, on which you can focus on the Ring app. It can even provide notifications on your phone or tablet and let you access your home surroundings anytime. It can be paired with Alexa and controlled through voice commands.

Price $149.99

Buy Now

4. Blink Outdoor – 3 camera kit with Blink Mini

This 3-camera kit is your go-to option when you want to keep a track of your home surroundings. The kit comes with 3 cameras that can be installed at three different locations for better monitoring. Blink outdoor is an HD security camera that is battery-powered and can help you monitor your home all day and night. The infrared night vision provides better clarity at night. It comes with two AA lithium batteries that run the camera for up to two years. You can get motion detection alerts on your phone through the Blink home monitor app. Being simple and easy to install, you can set it up all by yourself. The camera is compatible with voice-enabled devices and makes tracking easy.

Price $124.99

Buy Now

5. eufy Security Smart Lock

eufy smart lock is a Wi-Fi-enabled device that gives keyless entry to the house. It has a smart lock that recognizes your fingerprint and unlocks the door. With solid Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the smart lock from anywhere with the eufy security app. The lock has an IP65 rating, which makes it water-resistant. It has a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless-steel frame which is sturdy enough to last. Smart Lock also has a built-in sensor that locks the door automatically.

Price $174.99

Buy Now

6. Reolink E1 Pro 4MP HD Plug-in Home Security Indoor Camera

Reolink E1 Pro 4MP HD indoor camera is a wireless camera that can be easily plugged into your home. Reolink E1 Pro is a 4MP super HD camera that lets you monitor household activities clearly. With the Reolink App, on your phones and laptops, you can connect with your family easily. This Wi-Fi camera rotates 355° horizontally and 50° vertically and provides proper access to the home. There are 8pcs IR LEDs, the camera gives great clarity.

Price $39.99

Buy Now

7. iFamily Baby Monitor

This baby monitor is all you need to keep a track of your baby’s movements in the house. This wireless baby monitor unit comes with a camera and a 5-inch LCD color screen. It can be connected securely over Wi-Fi and provides excellent day and night vision. This unit has temperature sensors that let you control the temperature of the baby. It has an invisible LED that provides clear images at night. You can have two-way audio that allows smooth communication with your little one.

Price $65.01

Buy Now

Each of these security devices mentioned here are worth investing in. With Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, you can get as many devices as you want and make your home a safer place without ripping your pockets. Refer to these remarkable deals, and you thank us later. Happy shopping!

