Amazon Republic Day Sale: 8 Useful laptop accessories under Rs 1500 you shouldn’t miss out on

Regardless of where you work, be it at home or office, a laptop is something that one can’t spend a day without. Watching movies, designing, filling those excel sheets or writing stories like us, your laptop is very important and that’s why laptop accessories are also important. We have curated a list of 8 must-have laptop accessories that you can grab at a much affordable price from the Great Republic Day Sale running on Amazon. So scroll on and start shopping!

Adjustable Laptop Stand

Most often we end up suffering from neck pain or back pain due to our wrong posture while working in front of the laptop. With this adjustable stand, you can tilt or adjust your laptop to a comfortable operating angle based on your actual need thereby saving you from spending thousands in the hospital for a backache.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1445

Laptop Cooling Pad

If you are working on big software and applications like After Effects, it's obvious for your laptop to heat up. This two fan cooling fan is designed to efficiently regulate heat through optimum airflow. It can also double up as a laptop stand riser or laptop angle stand.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 849

Laptop Sleeve

Water-resistant and scratch-resistant laptop sleeves are a must-have accessory to keep your valuable laptop safe in all conditions. The bag is made with superior quality fabric which not only looks good but also offers you utmost comfort.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 284

Keyboard Protector Skin

The uneven surface of your keyboard can house dirt and dust and can eventually damage your system. Since cleaning of electronic gadgets is limited, use this silicone skin to protect your keys from water spillage or dirt accumulation without affecting the look and feel of your keypad.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 108

Splash-Proof Laptop Sleeve

This vintage designed classy laptop sleeve is fastened by easy to open and close magnetic buttons along with a metal hook on the exterior. The insides of the sleeve have a soft but thick fabric lining to save your laptop from bumps, scratches or jerks making it highly suitable for portability or business commute.

Price: Rs 1749

Deal: Rs 1387

Lapster 3 in 1 Protector

This set comes with laptop skin, a screen guard and a keyboard protector. It's important to use all three to safeguard your laptop from scratches, dust and other damages.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 328

Laptop Table

A comfy laptop table ensures that you are sitting in the right posture and your laptop is also placed properly. This foldable table is for all those workaholic souls who are on their laptops even in the bed and couch. The desk comes with a table cup holder to store cups well. The anti-slip sponge can keep your laptop safe while tilted and provide you comfort and stability while using it.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 699

Cover Sticker

Give your laptop an identity with this sticker that reads ‘ Be Ridiculously Kind’ featuring a lot of floral artwork. You can easily remove and reuse it and also the sticker protects your laptop from minor scratches.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 599

