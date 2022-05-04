Amazon Sale: Up to 50 percent off on dishwashers that are a MUST HAVE in your kitchen

Dishwashing is a mind-numbing job. Did you know manual washing dishes can waste a lot of water? So instead of adding another plate to the pile in the kitchen sink, help your mother by ordering the best dishwasher from Amazon Sale at slashed prices. A dishwasher will be of great use and will reduce the amount of work and time spent in the kitchen. This is definitely going to be the best Mother’s Day gift ever!

Here are 7 dishwashers from Amazon Sale:

This curated list of 7 dishwashers are from branded companies that consumers have placed their trust in over the years.

1. Amazon Basics 12 Place Setting Dishwasher

This can be the one-stop solution for all your kitchen problems. It can be used with ceramics, steel and every item in the traditional Indian kitchen. This dishwasher has a soft water slot that controls the intake water quality by adding a water softener. It is the convenient answer to all your cleaning needs one button at a time.

Price: Rs 20,999

2. Faber Free-Standing Dishwasher

Living in a joint family? Well, dishwashing could be really hard and the number of helping hands might not lessen the burden. This is why you must buy this dishwasher that is suitable for families with up to 6 members. Tough stains, dirt, bacteria and germs - nothing is a match for Faber dishwashers.

Price: Rs 28,790

3. LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher

This water-saving dishwasher cleans your dishes super fast and crystal clear! Thanks to multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Price: Rs 48,890

4. Godrej Eon Dishwasher

A compact, space-saving dishwasher is what you need for your cramped kitchen space. This dishwasher comes with a filter that prevents up to 99.99 percent bacterial growth on the filter surface and keeps the interior cabinet hygienic and its inbuilt heater in the dishwasher gives your dishes a squeaky-clean wash.

Price: Rs 20490

5. IFB Fully Electronic Dishwasher

From sturdy Kadhai to delicate crockery, get them all cleaned in no time with this dishwasher. The flexible half-load feature enables you to save water when only a few dishes are to be cleaned. It also has a steam drying option that will get your plates dry without leaving behind any residues.

Price: Rs 36990

6. Samsung 13 Place Setting Dishwasher

Get heavily soiled pots and pans really cleaned with this Samsung dishwasher that is designed to remove grease, leftover oil, burnt stains and baked-on food from cookware, dishes and utensils. It transmits less noise and can handle much higher temperature sterilizing washes.

Price: Rs 31990

7. Kaff DW Dishwasher

This freestanding dishwasher comes with intensive cleaning and drying features for optimal results. Its sleek design will add to your home’s decor. It comes with a salt container with a water softener and also features three-stage filtration.

Price: Rs 40990

These dishwashers from Amazon Sale are must-have kitchen equipment that will make your life a lot easier. They are also an excellent gifting item for your family back home. Grab them at slashed prices before the Summer sale offers end.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

