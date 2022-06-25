Amazon sale: 7 Computer accessories that will make work from home a whole lot easier

Work from home has become a perpetual practice for a lot of organisations and it is working really well for them. Working from home can require quite a bit of equipment in order for you to stay productive and on task. You'll need everything from monitors and keyboards to webcams and microphones to tackle assignments and stay in touch with bosses and colleagues via video calls and virtual meetings. If you are still working from home, then these computer accessories available on the Amazon sale will make your home office much more efficient.

7 Computer accessories available on the Amazon sale:

Here, we have a list of 7 computer accessories that will upgrade your entire work from home experience.

Video calls and meetings are one of the most important aspects of working from home, and you'll need a webcam that can keep up with your needs. This web camera comes with high-resolution video calls with video quality support up to 1280x720 pixels along with the latest version of skype, video chat and a high-quality video experience for the user. The webcam has an inbuilt and high-quality isolated microphone that helps to avoid unnecessary noise during video chats and while recording HD videos, along with an automatic low light correction feature for a low light environment.

Price: Rs.2749

Deal: Rs.839

If you love listening to music or simply need noise-cancelling earphones so that you can attend your work meetings at home in peace, then these earbuds are just what you need. It filters out background noises to ensure crystal clear calls and a massive 40 hours playtime on a single charge. It has a high resolution and a deep bass. It is water and sweat resistant and has easy access to music and call controls.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.1299

3. RiaTech 2-in-1 Screen Cleaning Kit

This unique solution easily removes dirt, dust, and stubborn fingerprints. The kit includes soft, reusable microfiber cloth wipes that will clean your computer without scratching the sensitive parts. The cleaning cloth is made from super soft, lint free, premium, high quality microfiber, and it easily absorbs dirt, oil, grease and dirt particles.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.389

Take your gaming experience up a notch with this super cool gaming keyboard. It features 6 onboard macro keys (G1-G6) that are programmable and work on the fly without any additional software. The keys are easy to edit and can perform a variety of different macros. The full dynamic RGB backlighting allows for countless possibilities limited only to your imagination. The keyboard comes with 7 pre-set lighting modes and an additional 6 slots for customizable modes. Featuring anti-ghosting keys that allow for 26 keys to work simultaneously for fast and accurate game responses. The dedicated media controls let you play, pause, and skip multimedia.

Price: Rs.2590

Deal: Rs.1999

Connect this LED projector to your computer and enjoy your videos or movies on a much bigger screen with higher resolution in between your work breaks and on your off days. This compact and portable projector will allow you to enjoy the cinema hall experience and avoid splurging on tickets and popcorn! It supports 1080p and can be connected to your laptop, phone or hard drive.

Price: Rs.12990

Deal: Rs.8990

This bestselling ‘work from home’ desk mat creates an ambient surface on your desk. It is easy to clean, easy to sanitise and can be moved from one tabletop to another. It enables swift mouse movement and also holds keyboard, coffee, stationery and your devices in place. Reverse it for added inspiration. Made with sustainable material that is tough and durable, this mouse pad’s textured surface prevents desk accessories from slipping off the desk and enables smooth mouse-movement.

Price: Rs.1995

Deal: Rs.899

This speaker has a versatile design that can be used in 2 ways either it can be set as one horizontal soundbar unit or as a vertical 2.0 speaker setup that not only makes the design very efficient but also hasslefree. Connect the usb side to your laptop or through an adapter to any power source and 3.5 mm pin to music source. For detaching the speaker you just need to slide the product that will result in 2 satellite speakers.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs.699

Deciding what you need for your home office can be a little daunting. With our top picks for the best and most essential computer accessories and peripherals available on the Amazon sale, you'll be ready for work in no time. So grab these accessories at unbelievable prices before it’s too late!

