Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 10 lesser known facts about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 129th Birth Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: On the 129th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, check out lesser-known facts about him.

Ambedkar Jayanti aka Bhim Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar or Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar, who was the principal architect of the Constitution of India, was born on 14 April 1891. On this day, people remember him and his contribution towards the nation and also his efforts to curb social discrimination and untouchability in India. Several events are conducted on this day, however, due to Coronavirus pandemic, people will commemorate his birth anniversary from their homes.

Ambedkar, who himself was Dalit had spearheaded many campaigns and fought for the rights of the poor, downtrodden from lower castes. Even years after his death, his struggle, quotes and works towards better India continue to inspire people across the world. For the unversed, he had led a socio-political movement called the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. The movement later became Neo-Buddhism. He was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna - India’s highest civilian award.

On the 129th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, let us learn more about him. Check out his lesser-known facts right here.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Facts about BR Ambedkar

1. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer.

2. He was born to parents Ramji Maloji Sakpal and Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

3. The Father of the Constitution of India's birthday was celebrated publicly for the first time by social activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranpise in the year 1928 in Pune.

4. Ambedkar’s original surname was actually Ambavadekar. (derived from the name of his village Ambavade). Hi teacher, Mahadev Ambedkar changed his surname he was very fond of him.

5. Did you know he was the only Dalit student at the Elphinstone High School in the year 1897?

6. He studied at the University of Mumbai, Columbia University and London School of Economics.

7. Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, in New Delhi.

8. He was independent India's first Law Minister and played a major role in the establishment of Reserve Bank of India in 1935.

9. Many do not know that he wrote an autobiography called Waiting for a Visa. The book is used as a textbook at Columbia University.

10. Ambedkar changed the working hours in India. The working hours were reduced to 8 hours from 12 hours during the 7th session of the Indian Labour Conference in New Delhi in November 1942.

