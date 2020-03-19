Amid Coronavirus THIS family celebrated their Grandma's 95th birthday in the most safe and adorable way

We all are worried because of Coronavirus, however this pandemic didn't stop the family from New York to celebrate their grandma's birthday. Check out how they celebrated her 95th birthday in a safe way.

Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). People are now self-quarantining themselves and are maintaining social distance from their friends and loved ones. However, it didn't stop this family from celebrating the birthday of their beloved grandmother.

A family in New York celebrated their grandma's 95th birthday, but amidst growing concerns over COVID-19, the family safely kept their distance while surprising the birthday girl. Sara Byrne from New York shared this adorable video on Instagram, and she captioned it as: "We had to keep our distance, but we couldn't not see our best girl on her birthday!!"

She also wrote: "Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!!" The grandma who was shocked and happy to see her family is heard saying: "Oh, I love it! Thank you! I'm sorry we all couldn't be together, but you are all together."

The family made it out to Grandma Byrne's front lawn and sang her happy birthday, holding up balloons and decorations, wearing party hats. In this time, where everything around us is so pessimistic, this heartwarming video not only brings a smile to our face, but it also gives us a ray of hope.

Read More