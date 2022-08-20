Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: 3 Reasons why Libra and Aries are compatible in a marriage

The silver screen has completely raised the bar of affection and romanticized the idea of love! With each passing day, it is not only teaching us how to make our love stories magical but is also providing us with several jodis who work as an ideal example of love and relationships for the people. Amid all the couples, one such powerful and iconic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s love story often grabs the eyeballs. The legendary pair tied the knots in 1973 and since then they have been the epitome of a power couple who never fails to scoop out #relationshipgoals. Ruled by the planet of love and attraction, Libra and Aries are opposing sun signs and are considered a significant match in astrology. Both Libra and Aries can be defined by the words confidence, strong presence, and determination and have no problem getting along with each other. The beauty and grace of Libra can easily entice ram while the strength of mind Aries possess will capture the attention of Libra, together fabricating a relationship that is equally balanced in all aspects. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s love story is interlaced with all the vital elements of an epic tale that is setting new parameters of love, faith, understanding and respect over the years.

Read on to find out 3 reasons why Libra and Aries are compatible in a marriage

They both are brutally honest

Though Aries and Libra’s match is a little opposite since they both possess different characteristics, one thing that always binds them in a thread of eternal love is their honest care and affection towards each other. Libra does not care about anyone and speaks their heart out without even thinking twice. Moreover, they are proficient balancers and effortlessly maintain a great equilibrium in their relationship.

They constantly become a backbone for each other

This lovely combo can go to any extent to provide support to each other which assists in their emotional compatibility and make them a wonderful match. Aries are always on the lookout to achieve challenges and Libra happily push them from the back since they are literally considerate of Aries's mission and vision. Similarly, when Libra suffers from any emotional woe, Aries talk and listen with patience and without any judgements to climb them up from any outbursts.

Easily match each other’s energy

It is said that opposites always attract and this pair is making this statement true in every sense. Aries and Libra love to be filled in by the opposite nature of their partner. They do everything to please each other and most importantly, they appreciate the poles apart thinking of each other which blows their relationship contently.

Both Aries and Libra are quite a great match since they both value each other’s opposite ends and nourish each other with the much-needed space and independence they need to feel happy in a relationship.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 20, 2022