From Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar to PM Narendra Modi: THESE are popular left-handed Indian celebs

With more than 10 crore of the left-handed population, India has produced some celebrated left-handed celebs in the world. Here is the list of the left-handed Indian celebs you might not know about.

India is the second largest populated country of the world with about 10 to 12 percent of the left-handed population. In order to celebrate and raise awareness about being left-handed, the International Left Handers Day is observed in August every year.

Every year, August 13th is celebrated as the International Left Handers Day to celebrate the uniqueness and individuality of the left handers. The day was introduced by Dean R. Campbell, Founder of the Lefthanders International in 1976. Here is the list of Indian celebs who are left-handed.



1. Amitabh Bachchan:

Fondly called Big B, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the famous left-handers in the world. In fact, he is equally proficient with the right hand. Also, his son Abhishek Bachchan is also left-handed. There’s a list of other well-known actors who are a part of the list including Rajinikant, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Abhay Deol among others.

2. Sachin Tendulkar:

Although the ‘God of Indian Cricket’ is a right-handed batsman, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the sportsmen legends who is left-handed. There’s a list of other well-known cricketers who are a part of the list including Saurav Ganguly, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan.

3. Narendra Modi:

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is one of the most famous left-handed leaders of the world. He is considered to be one of the most dynamic personalities. Although he uses his right hand for writing, he uses his left hand for eating or playing. Apart from him, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was also a lefty.

4. Ratan Tata:

The big-time Industrialist, Ratan Tata who has represented the growth wagon of the country since decades is also a left-hander. Till 2015, Tata's trusts used to provide scholarships to the Indian Left-Hander Club.



5. Karan Johar:

Known as KJo, Karan Johar is an Indian film director, screenwriter, producer, costume designer. The king of family blockbuster is another feather in the proud lefties cap.



6. Kapil Sharma:

The king of comedy, Kapil Sharma who makes us laugh with his wacky sense of humour all the time is also a left-handed celebrity.

