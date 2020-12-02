Anger Management: 5 Ways to control your anger and to stay calm

People tend to lose control when they get angry. Here are some easy anger management tips to calm down before you worsen the situation with your temper.

We all tend to get angry when things go wrong or when something bad happens. Anger, although perceived as a negative emotion, isn’t exactly one. It helps you to express yourself and deal with the problems and issues. It is only wrong and problematic when anger turns into aggression to the extent that you lose control.

Often when in anger, people can ruin very precious relationships because they tend to have an outburst resulting in them saying something hurtful and below the belt. To avoid being in such a situation, it becomes rather necessary to control your anger and have a hold on it. Follow these 5 ways to control your anger effectively.

Breathe

It might sound like a cliche, but taking a deep breath in the middle of an outburst can actually help you calm down and think in retrospect about what happened that caused your anger.

Resist the urge to go overboard

People tend to get physically aggressive when they are angry, you might be tempted to throw or break things to release your anger. Resist the urge and try to relax and calm down.

Count

Counting backwards actually works. The moment you feel you are losing control, start counting backwards to distract yourself.

Think twice

When you are angry, you might want to say whatever you feel, no matter how hurtful it might be for the other person. Stop yourself from saying something that you would regret later.

Indulge in humour

The moment things start heating up, try to find the humour in the situation to lighten up and to achieve a new, positive perspective.

