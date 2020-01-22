Anger Management Tips: HERE's how you can release your anger without yelling at anyone

Are you angry about something and don't want to remove that anger on others? Then, read below to find out how these tips can help you with anger management and help you throw out all that negativity.

When it comes to anger, it's something that we face in our daily lives. Our lives have become so stressful and hectic, that sometimes, we tend to get angry on small things, which not only affect us but also affect the people around us. People around us not only dislike the shouting, but it also spoils our mood further. From tight deadlines, maintaining high standards at work to poor work-life balance, most of us are constantly on the edge and bottle up our emotions daily.

Irrespective of the self-help quotes and following tones of meme pages on social media doesn't always work. And it is not good to suppress your emotions because in the long run that'll not only affect your health but will also stress you out. So, whether it is a minor irritation or a pent-up grudge, it is always better to let go of repressed anger-- at least for the sake of your mental health.

So, instead of muttering “I am fine”, here is how can release that anger in a sane way.

Maintain a diary:

Writing how you feel daily is not only good for your mental health, but it also helps you release some inhibitions. If you can't deal with your emotions, for the time being, it's always a good idea to write how you feel. Since, when you begin writing down what you are feeling, it helps you understand the situation in a better manner and puts you in a healthier frame of mind to handle it.

Go for a run:

If you think, things are not in your control and you can't hold back your emotions, do some moderate exercise. Since that'll help you vent your frustration without feeling the need to yell at anyone. Do something that gets your heart racing and distracts your mind. You can go for a quick 20-minute run, and if you can't do that, then you can do some stretching exercises to catch some peace of mind.

Try some calming affirmations:

You know your body and mind the best. Hence, the next time you find yourself fuming with anger, take some deep breaths and repeat statements that bring you peace. Some of the statements can be: "It's okay, this will pass by," "This is just a phase, I am strong enough to deal with it."

Listen to your favourite music:

Sometimes, all you need is your favourite music and your comfort food. So, when you are upset or angry about something, play your favourite music and think about some good memories.

Take a nap:

When you are angry and don't know what to do. Just cut off from everyone and everything for 20 minutes and take a nap. It will not only help you calm down but will also give you some much-needed peace of mind.

