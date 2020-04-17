Anjana, Siddhi, Umang or Damini: Which character are you from the series Four More Shots Please?

Which character of Four More Shots Please are you? Read on and let us know.

One of the most popular web series, Four More Shots Please! is back with season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The show has garnered immense popularity since its inception. If you have already watched the current season you can’t deny that it grabs your attention until the last episode. The show is popular for its bold characters as well as its content.

Four More Shots Please! revolves around four flawed and fashion-forward friends and their not-so-perfect lives. Despite the societal barriers, these four friends choose to live freely and decide to explore their wildest of temptations. The plot might seem unreal but the four main characters Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi are somehow relatable. With such unique personalities, they stand together against patriarchy, gender stereotypes, fake beauty standards and for love and freedom.

Which one do you relate to? Are you the fierce Damini or bold Umang? Check out the characters below and tell us which one you are in the comments section below.

Damini Rizvi Roy

She is an investigative journalist who speaks her mind and is extremely independent. She is fierce, politically correct and aware of herself and the people around her. She loves to dress up and keeps her freedom up her sleeves. She is not afraid to make her needs clear and fulfil them.

Anjana Menon

A single mother who wants to be the perfect lawyer and mother to her four-year-old son. She is torn between her desires and the opinion of the society regarding her failed marriage. She often tries to live through the other three characters. But later, finds her ground and progresses to follow her heart.

Umang Singh

A bisexual woman who is fierce and does not shy away from talking about her needs. She comes from a small town and isn’t afraid of being her confident self. She strongly represents the LGBT community and breaks the stereotypes like no other character in the show.

Siddhi Patel

Siddhi struggles with body image issues but never fails to impress with her stylish demeanour. She is feisty, cool, calm and extremely witty. She just wants to live her life to the fullest with less problems and more fun. She is cute and fun but has her own set of problems to deal with.

