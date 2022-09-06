Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: 3 Reasons why Sagittarius and Leo are compatible in a marriage

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain’s love story is one of the prettiest and most talked about in the entertainment industry. The duo had dated for several years and then tied the knot in December 2021. The couple frequently drops pictures and videos of their cute moments and has been a heartthrob of many! One can literally witness their love and chemistry from their lovely photos and their cute captions can make anyone go aw. Right from balancing things in a long-distance relationship to making their companionship rock-hard- the couple has toughened our faith in love and marriages. As per astrology, the personality traits of this fire duo are quite identical and that is why their love affair turns out to be a beautiful, balanced and happy relationship that everyone adores. Their friendliness is assist in building a companionship that is bouncy, lively and intense. They have a great sense of understanding which nourishes their relationship. This pair is easy-going and optimistic which cultivates a relationship that is as simple as compatible.

Read on to find out more reasons why Leo and Sagittarius is the best possible match for each other

They become the backbone of each other

Both Leo and Sagittarius beings are free and go by pragmatism therefore instead of chaos they always appreciate and support each other so that their partner can actually flourish. While going through rough patches, they choose the company of their partner over and above anything else and they inspire, motivate and support each other constantly. As their friendship is quite deep, they are aware and conscious of the appropriate ways to motivate their partner.

Emotional balance is their key

Both Lion and archer do not like to get involved too much in the emotional trap. And even if they feel the need, to quickly say their heart out to each other and close the doors real quick. Leo usually goes through intense emotions as compared to Sagittarius since they have a very happy-go-lucky personality, which assists them in balancing out the situation effortlessly. Sagittarius are keen listeners and they hear each and every detail of their partner’s life and make them see the positive side of a situation.

Their identical energy is a win-win for their relationship

Leo and Sagittarius are the fire signs and their energy, vibes and aura are much alike therefore their conversations flow in the same direction, saving them from the clutter. They signify vitality and creative expression and carry the likewise personality traits which help them in getting along really well and quickly. Their optimistic and outgoing nature makes them easy to understand and aids in tackling stressful situations with a very calm and pragmatic approach.

Both Leo and Sagittarius are a force couple since their chemistry is intense and their love knows no confines, thus, creating a long-term commitment.

