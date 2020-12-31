Anushka Sharma MAKES WAVES with her pregnancy shoot as she flaunts her belly; Sets new heights for moms to be

The actress, who graced the latest cover of Vogue India, showed off her pregnant belly with ease and pride for a shoot she did at home and triggering positive conversations about pregnancy.

Actress Anushka Sharma went viral and caused the internet to splutter up when she challenged societal norms yet again and posed, flaunting her bare, pregnant belly, for the cover of Vogue India. The leading lady was the first successful actress to turn producer at the mere age of 25 and tie the knot at just 29, after which she continued to make films that were meaningful and had a strong message.

Now that she and captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together, the actress managed to break barriers yet again, this time around by playing covergirl for Vogue, while showing off her pregnant belly.

For the shoot, the actress didn't hold back and embraced motherhood with all she had. Anushka not only looked fabulous in the shoot but also showed off her bare belly by leaving her shirt buttons undone and flaunting her belly. The actress also sported a crop top on the cover, paving the way for women all around to open up and not hide their baby bump from sight. With Anushka embracing motherhood, it opened up venues for other moms-to-be to come out and show off their bumps in public and breaking away from the idea that they need to dress in a certain way, wear loose clothes and cover their belly.

Anushka's cover also enables women to accept their bodies, the changes it is going through and also gives them the idea that they can live life on their own terms and embrace the changes to their bodies.

