From Anushka Sharma to Sonam K Ahuja: Bollywood celebs who became hair stylists amid lockdown

Many Bollywood celebs have been channeling their inner barber these days. Here is the list of stars who turned hairdresser amid quarantine.

Coronavirus led lockdown has restricted our movements and we can only go outside to get essentials. This is the only best thing we can right now to stop the spread of COVID-19. It has been around a month that the country is under lockdown. Commoners, as well as celebs, are trying their best to be busy and productive. Speaking of Bollywood celebs, thanks to social media, we have been getting a sneak peek into their quarantine life. Right from cooking to reading to exercising to cleaning homes, celebs have been keeping themselves busy and productive and inspiring followers with their never-seen-before side.

Few celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar among others have been the talk of the town lately for showcasing their hairdressing skills. Many TV celebs such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Shivin Narang and others too joined the bandwagon and showed off their hairstyling and haircutting skills. Let us have a look at Bollywood celebs who channeled their inner barber.

1. Anushka Sharma

The actress gave a classic haircut to hubby Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper, instead of cutting his own hair, relied on wifey for a hairdo. Check out the viral video of the duo right here.

2. Huma Qureshi

Unlike others, Huma didn't cut anybody's else hair but her own. She gave herself some cool bangs. She captioned the video as,"I’m currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi ... Anybody wants a haircut kya??? #fringebangs #haircut #quarantine #quarantinelife #socialdistancing #lockdown." Check out the video right below.

3. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar turned hairstylist for his partner Patralekhaa. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a timelapse video of her haircutting session. We have to say Raj has mastered the art of haircutting.

4. Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja, who is Bollywood's style icon, turned hairdresser for hubby Anand. The video, which gives couple goals, is doing rounds on the internet.

5. Aayush Sharma

Aayush too attempted a haircut on his son, who looked terrified. He captioned the story as, "Starting my own salon called 'A Shave.'

6. Pulkit Samrat

Many have been sporting buzzcut as our hair is not only becoming unrulier but also it is scorching hot in India. Pulkit, chopped off, his brother Ullas' thick tresses. He gave his brother makeover under the guidance of popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Check out the photo right below.

7. Neena Gupta

Neena too hopped on the bandwagon and gave a 'free' haircut to hubby. She captioned the photo as, "Return favour free mein kuch nahin milta." Check out her IG post right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

