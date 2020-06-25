Appetite Loss in Toddlers: Causes and how to deal with it?

How to feed your toddler if they are always skipping their meals? Here are some simple ways to increase your child’s appetite.

Is your toddler turning away from food the moment you serve it on the plate? Kids can be picky eaters, and it can be difficult to feed them. It certainly can make you worried if your little one doesn’t eat properly. But don’t worry, as long as it is not causing significant weight loss. In fact, temporary loss of appetite is a common condition among toddlers, but that doesn’t mean it is not a cause of concern.

During the phase of growth and development, it is important to ensure that your toddler is getting all the necessary nutrients to meet their body’s needs. But if you have to coerce your child to eat food with threats or bribes, there might be something wrong. There are many reasons a child loses all appetite and stop eating.

Causes of loss of appetite in toddlers

1. If your kid has a fever, sore throat, abdominal discomfort or suffering from some other health condition, then they might eat less than usual.

2. Eating junk food and drinking high sugar beverages between meals also contributes to appetite loss.

3. If your child is on certain medications, their appetite may get affected and might impact their mood as well.

4. Anaemia can also cause a decline in appetite. Lethargy, poor appetite and pale skin are some of the common signs of anaemia. Get a blood test done to ensure the same.

5. Intestinal worms might cause a loss of appetite. Worms might enter your kid’s digestive system and cause intestinal bleeding, appetite loss, diarrhoea, fatigue bloating, unexplained weight loss etc. Consult a doctor if you notice the symptoms of intestinal worms.

6. Some other causes include irregular bowel movements, fear of trying new foods or authoritative parenting.

Tips to get your toddler’s appetite back

1. Make meals interesting for them by incorporating interesting colours and shapes.

2. If your child has a reduced appetite, offer smaller bites of food until they get used to it. Starting with small bites might help increase your child’s metabolism.

3. If your child avoids drinking milk¸ try to add the calcium in the form of cottage cheese, yoghurt, cream or curd.

4. Keep a track on the foods your kid likes to eat. Try to incorporate those specific foods as much as you can in their meals.

5. If your child doesn’t eat properly, then try to offer water whenever they feel thirsty. Limit their intake of packaged juices.

6. Do not force-feed your toddler as forcing them might make them lose interest. Try to feed the same amount during the next meal instead of forcing them.

7. Try to combine the foods they like with the foods they don’t like in small quantities. This way, you might be able to feed them with more healthy foods.

