April Fool’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp messages to tease and prank your loved ones today

April Fool’s Day is celebrated as a prank day where you can fool people with jokes. So, send these funny wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to your dear ones today.

April Fool’s Day is celebrated on April 1 to play pranks and tease people. Friends and family always fall prey to pranks on this day. On this day, people try to joke or hoax a person first and then shout ‘April Fools’ to everyone. They can also take help from their friends to tease others.

April Fools’ Day is not a public holiday in any country. However, the city of Odesa in Ukraine declares it as a holiday. April 1st and foolishness are associated in different pieces of literature from where the idea of celebrating April Fools Day came out. In some literature, April 1st has also been ironically marked as 32 March. Since currently, we are under lockdown, so we cannot do play serious pranks to fool our friends. But we can still celebrate this day by sending an April Fools Day message to our dear ones.

April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes, Jokes, Quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish on this day.

1- I may forget to wish you on your birthday or any other occasion. But I can never forget to wish you- A Happy April Fool’s Day.

2- If anyone appreciates and praises of you then don’t say anything. Just wish the person Happy April Fool’s Day.

3- Happy April Fool’s Day. This is your day. So, enjoy to the fullest.

4- You are beautiful, smart, intelligent, caring. Felt good? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day.

5- I cannot live without you even for a minute. You keep me alive. So, you are very precious to me. Don’t think too much. I’m just talking about the oxygen. Happy April Fool’s Day.

6- It needs courage to make fool of yourself. And you always do a good job for it. Happy April Fool’s Day.

7- April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will make dedicate it to some other day for you.

8- Do you know the difference between a wise and a fool? A wise sends text messages and a fool keeps reading them. Happy April Fool’s Day.

9- Somebody is missing you today badly and wants to meet you. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend at the zoo.

10- You are really NICE, because-

N for nonsense

I for ideas

C for come

E for easily to you.

Happy April Fool’s Day.

