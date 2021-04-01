April Fool’s Day 2021: Funny messages, quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones

Celebrate this April Fool’s Day by sharing these hilarious jokes, wishes, messages, and quotes with your near and dear ones and play a prank on them!

April Fool’s Day is celebrated on the first of April every year and is all about playing pranks on your friends and family. It is the day when you have the license to play pranks on everyone and get away with it by screaming “April Fools”! It is the day to take a break from the monotonous life and be a child again!

So this April Fool’s Day, celebrate the fun and joy of pulling everyone’s leg by sharing these funny and humorous jokes, quotes, and messages with your near and dear ones and bring a smile to their faces!

There was a time when monkeys used to read my messages…. I am glad that times haven’t changed so much because today fools read it….. Wishing you a playful and fun-filled April Fools’ Day my dearest friend!!

If anyone thinks that you are smart then just smile at him and wish him a Happy April Fool’s Day and he would know it all.

You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! -Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

Happy April Fool’s day! You can run, you can hide but you can never get away from my pranks! You should not turn around, because I’m just right behind you, waiting for you to finish this message and get on with my prank. Did you turn around? I was just kidding!

You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring, and understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

Today is the day when the world celebrates the existence of people like you, their personality, and views. You are just so lucky!

Earth may stop rotating; Birds may stop flying; Candles may stop melting, And hearts may stop beating. But your brain will never start working. 'April Fool Day' was meant just for people like you!



“A fool flatters himself, a wise man flatters the fool'' - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton



The greatest life lesson is to know that even fools are right sometimes. Happy April Fool’s Day!



What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!



"We fool ourselves so much we could do it for a living" - Stephen King



"Some people can't be fooled on April Fools' Day because they were fooled too many times during their entire lifetime" - Akash B Chandran



A day will come when the whole world will celebrate your name, your fame, your thoughts, but you have to wait for that day. It’s April 1st.



Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?



Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!



Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!



It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary, or even your birthday; But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you. Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy!



What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

Also Read: 6 Easy and quick paneer recipes to satisfy the taste buds and carb your sudden hunger pangs

Share your comment ×