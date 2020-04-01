April Fool’s Day 2020: Pranks and Jokes to lighten the mood

April Fool’s Day is here and its times to prank everyone we know. Take a look at some jokes and pranks to celebrate the day.

April Fool’s Day 2020 is here and it’s the time for the most cringe-worthy jokes imaginable alongside some funny ones. People take this opportunity to prank their family and friends for fun. Some people think of this April Fool’s like a day they get to have fun with their peers, but some dread it. Regardless, it’s a day full of fun and joy that can bring a smile to someone’s face, which is what we require these days.

It is believed that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1564, however, the true origins of the day are still unknown. It is a day celebrated all around the world because who doesn’t like playing a friendly prank on their friends? It is a day of laughter, happiness, jokes, pranks that bring a smile to other people’s faces.

Here are some lighthearted pranks for you to make everyone smile (or scared!).

Shaving Cream Prank

Find out who is sleeping in the house. Put some shaving cream in their hand and tickle them.

Oreo Prank

Replace Oreo cookie filling with some toothpaste. When you put the cookie back together, it will exactly look like the real one!

Bug Prank

If you have a plastic spider lying around for some weird reason then that’s great, but if you don’t then make one using a black paper. Place the cut out under the lamp to scare someone.

Mouse Prank

Place a sellotape at the back of a mouse so that scroll bar doesn’t work. This will make the recipient confused and think of ways to fix it.

Glue Prank

Put some glue on a bottle and ask one of your family members to open the cap. But to their surprise, the bottle will get stuck on their hand. Do not use a strong adhesive for this prank.

Man on the floor Prank (not literally)

Place shoes, a pair of jeans, a jacket and a hat on the floor to make it look like a person. This will definitely make your family and friends jump out of fear.

HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY 2020!

