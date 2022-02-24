Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are always anxious

Do you always find yourself surrounded by anxiety? Does it only take you a few minutes to stop smiling and get drowned in anxious thoughts? Does every minor thing stress you out and give you never-ending anxiety? If the answer is yes, you might be one of the zodiac signs who are always anxious.

While it's definitely not something that is under your control, it's only the ones who suffer from it who know how bad it can be.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are the most anxious as per astrology.

Aquarius

Aquarius is very prone to getting anxious thoughts. They are always getting anxious about the smallest things and it’s hard for them to get over it. If you are with an Aquarius, you might find them worrying about mostly everything.

Leo

Leos are kings and queens of anxious thoughts. Be it overthinking, stressing about unnecessary things, or simply taking things to their heart, Leo is an expert in all this. Leos are likely to take on more challenges which add to their anxious thoughts and minds. They also, often, make things worse for them by worrying a lot.

Capricorn

Capricorns, too, just like Leos, worry a lot. They are emotional and hence, prone to anxiety. Their anxious thoughts often increase whenever they are stuck in an unfavourable situation. If someone is being rude to them, they will more likely develop anxiety and will need a few days to get over it.

Aries

Aries is also one of those zodiac signs who suffers from anxiety. Be it about things at work or in personal life, Aries is prone to take things to their heart and keep thinking about them. This is mostly what gives them anxiety. Not only this, but Aries tends to take a lot of stress which is another reason for their anxiety.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

