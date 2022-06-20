Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who don't want to be tied down and are least likely to get married

When in a relationship, your worst nightmare is the instance when your partner lets you know that they love being with you, but they are not in favour of the idea of marriage. But unfortunately, a lot of people today are in favour of long-term relationships instead of marrying one person. From Aquarius to Aries, see zodiac signs who don't want to be tied down and are least likely to get married.

Scorpio

A little own fact about this mysterious Scorpio is that they are philanderers. They have a roving eye and are not likely to want to commit to one person for the rest of their life. Some of the Scorpios who marry also have spells of infidelity in their marriage. Most others choose to have open affections with the lot of individuals rather than commit to one and tie the knot.

Taurus

This earth sign is fiercely protective of their parents. They value their household’s peace and sanity and are hesitant to introduce a new member to the pack. This is one of the key reasons why Taurus isn't likely to get married. They would resist matches even proposed by the own parents for they fear what a new member could do to their serene dynamic.

Aries

Call them commitment phobic or someone who values their freedom too much; an Aries is not likely to settle down anytime in the early 20’s. They prefer singlehood and adore being the centre of attention in their household. They are unwilling to share their space with friends or even a potential lover, so bringing home a spouse can be daunting for them.

Aquarius

The air sign who has the greatest number of breakups is Aquarius, as they cannot stand a clingy partner and often struggle with sharing their life with someone. This is one of the key reasons why they aren’t suited to marriage and many of them abhor the idea of matrimony.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

