Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who make the most aggressive classmates

A lot of us have some of our most cherished memories from our school days. Be it snacking on your best friend’s lunch box, reading in the school library or playing football with your team; nothing can replace those carefree school days. Looking back, you probably remember the classmates you loved and the others who were rather aggressive as bullies. So, today we take a look at zodiac signs that have a tendency to be quite belligerent in their school life.

Cancer

You may presume that Cancerians have a mellow and sensitive nature. But young kids born under this sign have a propensity to sulk when they don’t get their way. They can be aggressive classmates who bully other kids to an extent to get their way. A similar behaviour may be observed when they have fits of rage or tantrums in school.

Aries

Aries are kind-hearted souls, but they do have a daredevil nature which causes them to frequently prank their classmates and friends to seek thrills. Their innate nature brings out uncontrolled aggression especially when they are students in school who are yet to gain maturity.

Pisces

One would assume that Pisces are merely emotional cry babies who could never be aggressive. However, people born under this sign have a indictive nature that many of them choose to supress. They are unrestrained balls of energy as children and are often unaware of how their practical jokes and jibes hurt the feelings of other pupils.

Aquarius

Although they mean to do no harm, they are the ones you’d find rummaging through their classmates’ tiffin boxes around lunch time. You can trust them to help themselves to other’s food, treats and take up the best seats in class. They are the low-key bullies you want to avoid, but most of them never realize that they are tormenting their classmates.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

