Aquarius to Aries, These zodiac signs always feel superior and look down on others

A lot people consider the hallmark of a good human being to be humility, kindness and empathy. However, there are many star signs who disagree. These Zodiac signs have a tendency to covet merely material wealth and many of them feel superior and look down on others who happen to be less fortunate than them. Take a look at who they are to get a deeper understanding into why they behave the way they do.

Capricorn

While we wouldn't consider them to be shallow creatures, a Capricorn is someone who believes themselves and their own family to be superior than their friends and acquaintances. They often value monetary wealth and social status far above a good personality or kind nature. And hence they feel superior to others and flock to those with deep pockets. Be it not responding to calls, texts or laughing off their requests, Capricorn has a tendency to rebuff many people in a condescending manner that can be hurtful.

Pisces

This Zodiac Sign has a greater emotional quotient than many others, however they only use it when it comes to their loved ones and their close-knit group. When it comes to strangers, Pisces may often be the mean girl in their lives. Whether it is glorifying their own life to make other people feel less than, or to talk down to other people a Pisces often has savage words to lash out with.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is truly someone who believes that money can buy happiness. Those of them who are affluent always flaunt their wealth and use it as a way to treat others in a condescending manner. This air sign tends to respect only those who have a lot of money, big homes and fancy cars or an education from elite universities around the world, which makes them superficial to an extent.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

