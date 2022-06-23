Aquarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who can never accept their children for who they are

Most children seek only love and acceptance from their parents as they navigate the tricky maze of their teenage, puberty and adulthood. Yet, there are some star signs as parents who fail to appreciate their kids for the flawed individuals they are. These parents attempt to change their kids and transform them into individuals they approve of. From Aquarius to Cancer, see some Zodiac signs who can never accept their children for who they are.

Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign that does have a few traits of a narcissist. They usually have complete faith in their skills and believe themselves to be superior than those around them. So naturally, they also believe that their children are just as special. Even if their child is not very academically inclined, they tend to push their kids to do better in studies without accepting and nurturing other talents the child may possess.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius loves taking on new projects and their children are in most cases the most exciting project of their lifetime. They often hope their children will complete their own unfulfilled wishes and surge ahead in careers that the Sagittarius parent once dreamed of growing up. This pressure isn’t always healthy for the child’s mental health.

Cancer

Cancer mothers dote on their kids and coddle them much to the ire of their partner at times. However, their version of their child is always an infant who needs mama bear’s protection. So, when the child grows up, Cancers refuse to let go and do not accept their children as young adults capable of making their own decisions.

Pisces

Certain parents consider their children as work in progress. They believe in honing and shaping their future as parents and take their responsibility seriously. Pisces is one of them for they don’t accept their children at face value but always wish to work on improving them right from their physique and fitness to their academic prowess.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who give the worst advice with evil intentions