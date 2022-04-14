Aquarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who daydream about tragic romances

When life turns tough or you have had a bad day, there are several coping mechanisms people use to make themselves feel better. While some prefer to grab a drink with friends, there are others who indulge in retail therapy. Yet, a fair few people tend to recede into the corners of their mind with comforting, yet disconcerting thoughts. From tragic romances to dramatic situations, take a look at the zodiac signs who daydream about these scenarios-

Taurus

No one enjoys sleep quite like a Taurus and these bulls do all they can to elevate the sleep experience. This means everything from using a scented night cream and candles to playing out a long-drawn-out fantasy in their mind where they are wooed by a fictitious lover. Their dreamy romantic fantasies tend to have bittersweet endings.

Pisces

Pisces are stronger than they appear and these resilient individuals are often too proud to seek comfort of solace in the arms of others. They are fiercely independent, yet quite secretive. Perhaps this is the reason why they daydream of torrid romances that end in heartbreak and mirror reality as a way to seek closure.

Cancer

These imaginative beings are well versed in concocting fantasies in their mind about situations that would probably never happen in real life. Their moody nature makes them a recluse and they use their time alone to fill their brain by dreaming up beautifully love stories that always turn tragic. The goal being to weep a few tears of self-sympathy.

Aquarius

Many complain about how Aquarius can be distant in relationships. But these individuals are often lost in thought and they tend to daydream vivid scenarios as well. Some daydream of spurned lovers, while others fantasise about how they dealt with heartbreak. Their imagined hurts are sometimes more painful than real sorrows.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

