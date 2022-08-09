Aquarius to Cancer, These Zodiac signs are invincible and have an armour of steel

Every individual has their own distinct way of processing everything from joy, to grief and disappointment in life. Yet, there are some star signs who are exceptionally adept at managing their emotions and tackling life’s rigors. They do not like to show any sign of weakness and like to have an armour of steel on at all times. From Aquarius to Cancer, take a look at these Zodiac signs who are invincible and have nerves of steel.

Aquarius

As an air sign, Aquarius is shockingly well connected to their friends and loved ones, yet they have a tendency to get distant from time to time. This means they go through spells of loneliness where they shut out the world and like to be alone with their emotions. They do not like to share their vulnerabilities with the world and like to appear invincible as they are exceptionally resilient creatures.

Cancer

Often underestimated as a cry-baby, this water sign gets a bad reputation for being sensitive. Although they have a close group of allies and loved ones who they constantly vent to about the littlest of their problems; they can also be very moody as a star sign ruled by the moon. Cancer is more than capable of handling their feelings and can retreat into their shell just like a crabby and temperamental crab for weeks and months together only to reappear unphased by the rocky seas of their life.

Pisces

This zodiac sign has nerves of steel and quite contrary to what people believe, this emotional water sign is rarely phased by life’s rigours. They have a strong support system that they build up over the years and they have a healthy way to deal with their emotions rather than shutting people out and ignoring their emotions. They tackle their problems head on and use their intuitiveness to overcome every hurdle along their way.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

