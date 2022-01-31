From Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 zodiac signs that are emotionally unavailable

Emotional unavailability often stems from many factors. People are sometimes afraid to share their entire selves with another person. This could be due to apprehension of rejection or ridicule. Other times, they are afraid of being hurt in the relationship, so they keep people at arm's length. While there are many more factors at play when it comes to how to be more emotionally available, your zodiac sign — and all of its inherent characteristics — may have more to do with it than you realize. Some signs are wired to be more independent, emotionally detached, or free-spirited.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who keep themselves emotionally absent.

1. Aquarius

They frequently prefer to keep their public and private lives completely separate, allowing them to nurture their emotional world in private. However, this behaviour makes them distant and emotionally unavailable in a relationship. They're logical and analytical, but they can come across as aloof and detached. Aquarians aren't the sign to turn to when you need someone to cry on.

2. Gemini

Gemini's comfort zone, as an air sign, is the mind, not the heart. When things get heated between a Gemini and their partner, they have a tendency to freeze up. And what if Gemini's partner becomes overly reliant on them? Toss it aside. They are excellent communicators, but when they are emotionally unavailable, they will make every effort to keep the conversation light.

3. Sagittarius

While Sagittarius values relationships, freedom is often their top priority. When they believe that someone else's emotional needs will jeopardise their independence or keep them trapped, they withdraw or check out. But if Sagittarius wants to connect with someone emotionally and overcome their fear of being held back, they can. It only takes a slight shift in perspective.

4. Capricorn

As a Capricorn, you have a tendency to shield your emotional side by erecting a metaphorical wall around your heart. And that, too, can take a toll on things. They often enjoy their alone time and don't need anyone to complete it, which can make their partner feel distant. The remedy here is to strike a healthy balance between their work life and relationships.

The same is true for all of these signs, as well as anyone who is struggling to open up or connect. If something appears to be holding you back in life, there is always a way to make a few changes and bring things back into balance.

