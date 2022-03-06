Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs that are blindly optimistic and careless

We can all agree that optimism is a quality that can help you sail through tough times in life when your prospects may look bleak. However, there are certain zodiac signs that are cheerful and optimistic to an extent that can be damaging. Take a look at star signs that act with reckless abandon and a certain degree of carelessness that lands them in trouble more often than not.

Aquarius

Although Aquarius is an intellectual star sign, many consider this air sign to be careless. This is mainly because they react with pure instinct and this is often without any consideration for the feelings of those around them. An Aquarius is forever an optimist and will make the best of any situation, but this is often done at the cost of another’s feelings.

Capricorn

A nervous ball of energy, Capricorns are almost a part of a utopian world that runs on optimism. Their idealism is infectious; however, they often act on every impulse with little thought on the repercussions, which makes them careless by nature.

Sagittarius

The most optimistic sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius always looks at a glass of water as half full instead of half empty. Their perpetual optimism sometimes distracts them in several directions at the same time. This means that they tend to pay little attention to the task at hand and do it carelessly.

Pisces

Just like Cancer, Pisces is extremely emotional and sentimental. However, the only reason why they don’t get their feelings hurt as much as a Cancerian does is that Pisces is supremely optimistic. They believe there will be a better tomorrow. But their quest for a better situation at times make them a messy and careless person in day-to-day life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

