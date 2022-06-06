Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who catfish people online because they have low self-esteem

We all wish to have a partner who is emotionally available and capable of loving themselves as well as other individuals. But some zodiac signs grow up with severe self-esteem issues where they believe that they are unworthy of love. Yet, rather than facing these deep-seated issues, they set out to find love via unconventional means in the online world that can devastate them as well as their partners in the end. Here are some zodiac signs who tend to catfish people due to their low self-esteem issues.

Aquarius

While a lot of Aquarians are outgoing, there are those who may be shy by nature, but they wish to open up to the world. Aquarians who hesitate to do so, opt for a quick fix and many of them create online profiles under different names and attempt to speak to people they do know in their real life. Unfortunately, this can be seen as cat fishing and can be extremely hurtful to the other individual.

Cancer

Cancer zodiac sign is prone to severe mood swings and due to their sensitive nature they are often bullied in school. Hence, for a large part of their childhood, they have low self-esteem. They often wish to be someone else or step into another’s life. This is an opportunity they seize by creating a false profile by assuming another’s identity. This process borders on identity theft and can be seen as illegal.

Pisces

At some point in their life, a Pisces does catfish another individual when they can’t pluck up the courage to speak to them in person. While a Pisces is a kind soul, their intention is not to hurt other individuals when they use fake profiles to chat up the opposite sex. They do feel extreme guilt which can then further erode away at their self-confidence.

Capricorn

Probably the only star sign who catfishes other people out of malice is a Capricorn. This earth sign can be tolerant, but when someone belittles them in life, they wish to lash out in hurtful ways. They do not feel secure enough in themselves to confront their adversaries, so they turn into keyboard warriors who catfish their foes to embarrass them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

