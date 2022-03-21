Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who frequently taunt their friends

Many believe that ‘no apologies’ and ‘no thank you’s’ are cardinal rules in a friendship. However, we beg to differ. A non-judgmental attitude seems like the basic tenet of a great friendship. After all, how could you open your heart and voice your deepest fears and emotions if your pals bring you down or criticise you harshly? Yet, there are some who do precisely this, so, let’s look at the zodiac signs who tend to taunt other people and friends.

Aquarius

Aquarius may not mean to be mean, but they hold themselves to extremely high standards. This is probably why they feel as though other people’s achievements fail in comparison. As they are generally brutally honest, they do not hold back and will frequently tell you about bad decisions you’re making and taunt you about your life choices.

Virgo

Most Virgos have a self-righteous attitude and will critique your choices. Their words may be insulting but the funny part is that this would feel normal for them, as they may never consider that they are doing something wrong by hurting your feelings.

Aries

Even when it comes to friends that they hold dear, Aries has a short temper and almost no tolerance. Hence, if you call them up ridden with anxiety when you’re worrying about what you did wrong in a relationship or even with regards to your career, they will bluntly tell you all that they presume is going wrong with your life with little gibes that have no consideration for your feelings.

Capricorn

Capricorns are quite jealous on the inside whenever they see their friends doing well in life. Hence, their compliments would have an edge of malice as they would always aspire to be better than you in all things. Be careful when you confess your failings to this earth sign for you may be met with a sneer and even thinly veiled insults.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests