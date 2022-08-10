Aquarius to Capricorn, See Zodiac signs who always have sneaky excuses to see their ex-girlfriend

Every individual has their fair share of friendships and relationships in life. But the one thing most people agree on is that ex-lovers are best seen only in the rear-view mirror. Alas, some star signs fail to see the wisdom in this notion for they are constantly sneaking off to spend time with their ex. From Leo to Aries, see Zodiac signs who always have sneaky excuses to see their ex-girlfriend.

Aquarius

An Aquarius takes the longest time to create a bond between them and a new lover. Perhaps this is why the moment an Aquarius stops dating a woman, she starts becoming one of their closest friends. They always have room in their lives for many such friendships and would sneak off to spend time with them. Right from watching movies together or checking out a new restaurant, their life will be full of appointments with their exes.

Leo

When it comes to a Leo, this fire sign truly treasures friendships in all forms. They love networking as a means to grow their social worth and build their careers, so they hesitate to burn bridges with anyone. As a result, they always maintain healthy relationships with ex-lovers. They would lie to their current spouse about seeing their ex just, yet never consider breaking off the friendship. So, it can be hard for a new love to take root when the old lover has not completely left their life.

Capricorn

Much to the ire of their new lover, a Capricorn is an over friendly individual who will constantly be involved in the life of their ex-lovers. They are not as proficient as others in declining people favors. Hence, right from helping her move into a new place to getting her settled into college; there will be innumerable reasons why a Capricorn feels like they have to see their ex-girlfriend.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

