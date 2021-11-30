Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Here is how the day will be for the zodiac sign

If you are an Aquarius, you will know how tough a day it has been for you. From canceled business meetings to stress in personal life, the day has taken a toll on your health. The stars are not favouring you, according to astrology, hence it is advisable that you avoid engaging in arguments as that may affect your relationships. Stay calm and maintain peace. Keep working hard and don’t think about how your efforts are not being appreciated.

Work-life

Your work life may not stay very pleasant today. You may suffer from some setbacks; however, they will be temporary. Avoid planning any business meetings for today and handle criticism with composure. Don’t get angry about things that are not in your control. Maintain a good rapport with your colleagues and avoid getting into fights. Save your suggestions for the upcoming meeting as this time they might just go unnoticed.

Love life

Your partner may get upset with you. A fight may occur due to a thing of the past. Listen to what your spouse has to say and don’t react without thinking as it may turn things bitter between you too. As for your family, try to spend more time with them, this will give you peace. Don’t bring your tensions home.

Finances

Unexpected expenses may occur. Take care of your electronics. Don’t worry about managing finances as things will get back on track soon. If you are planning to buy something, today is not a good day. Wait till the stars start favouring you again.

Health

Don’t take too much stress as you are expected to be low on health today. A head or stomach ache may bother you, but it will be minor. Keep a check on what you eat and avoid junk. Keep yourself hydrated and don’t let things bother you as it may affect your health. An old sickness might start bothering you again, hence make sure to take precautions.

