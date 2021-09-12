Aquarius, Gemini, Libra: THIS is your Disney character based on your zodiac sign

Watching Disney movies and shows as a child is a favourite childhood memory for many of us. We have grown up watching these movies and some of the characters from these movies have become our favourites and idols. To be honest, some of these characters are relatable even now as an adult.

Do you ever wonder which of these Disney characters do you relate to the most? Here’s one way to find out! Find out which Disney character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign.

If you were a Disney character, it would be this based on your zodiac sign:

Aquarius - Belle

Aquarians are known for their caring, helpful and empathetic nature. They will go out of their way to make sure everyone’s safe and taken care of. They also have one of the best hospitable skills.

Gemini - Rapunzel

Geminis are vibrant, funny, intelligent and intense people. They are the life of every party, smart, friendly and love to talk! Rapunzel is impulsive, moody and quick to make decisions without thinking about the consequences.

Libra - Snow White

Snow White is known for her gentle, caring and cheerful nature. She is clever and helpful just like Libra. She is extremely trustworthy and generous who is a romantic at heart.

Also Read: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: THIS is your Disney character based on your zodiac sign