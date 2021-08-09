Aquarius, Gemini, Libra: THIS is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign

Marriage is the most important and integral part of your life that celebrates the union of two people, families, cultures and traditions. A wedding involves a lot of preparation, planning, shopping, expenditures and self-care.

Choosing a wedding destination can be a daunting task. Firstly, you don’t get the venue of your choice because everything gets booked and sold out immediately. Secondly, there are so many options to choose from that you will be spoilt for choice and end up getting frustrated. Hence, let us take a little help from astrology to guide us and pick our dream location for a fairy-tale wedding.

Here is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius

Aquarius would want someplace that is traditional and rustic, something to let their creative mind be set free, without boundaries and limitations. Hence, Italy would be an ideal wedding destination for this zodiac sign.

Gemini

Fun, ecstatic and exotic are the three things that are on Gemini’s priority list while deciding a place for their wedding. Dubai is the ultimate wedding destination for Gemini to host their wedding at.

Libra

Libra craves intimacy, class and perfection, nothing over the top or fancy but not too cheap and stingy. Turkey seems like the perfect setting for their dream wedding against a stunning backdrop.

