Aquarius to Gemini: These Zodiac signs may be your childhood besties but will backstab you later in life

Most of us see childhood as that golden age when we had an abundance of friends. Yet our best friends were those spirited souls who made our early days a joy to live through. Sadly, many of us faced betrayal at the hands of these childhood best friends, for they soon turned into arch enemies. Today we take a closer look at their Zodiac signs. From Aquarius to Gemini, discover Zodiac signs who may be your childhood besties but will backstab you as adults.

Aquarius

When you think of an Aquarius child, you will find that words like calm, worldly and well-mannered best describe them. They often tend to have intensely close friendships when they are at the age of 10 and 11. However, as they grow up, a competitive spirit rises in their hearts that negatively impacts the friendship because they wish to compete with their friend in every aspect. This causes them to betray their friends later in life.

Aries

This zodiac sign struggles greatly with performing tasks of generosity out of the goodness of their heart. So, even though and they have a lot of childhood friends, they would not do them a selfless favour unless they are getting something in return. This nature of Aries causes them to come to a lot of grey areas in their life where they choose to double-cross their close friends rather than see them succeed in life while taking a backseat.

Gemini

When you consider the very nature of a Gemini teen, you see that cool, sophisticated and bratty are some terms that best describe them. That being said, selflessness is not a trait that is native to Gemini for they prefer to be the ones benefiting from their childhood friendships. They adore knowing people in high places, but would often betray friends for personal gain.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

