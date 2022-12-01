AQUARIUS Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022

The past few weeks haven't been that great for you. But somehow, you have managed to deal with the situation realizing that nothing is concrete in this world. In both your personal and professional life, you will continue to explore different options for turning things more adorable. Health-wise, you need to stay a bit cautionary as you're likely to get injured due to some accident. Also, do not make any commitments without thinking as if unable to fulfill them, your reputation in both your personal and professional life will be at stake.

You're going to enjoy a great day ahead in terms of love and romance. In fact, it looks like an ideal time for both you and your partner to have a great time together. Your actions will make your partner fall in love with you again which will entrust them with loyalty and respect.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your career looks promising and fruitful today where you might be ending up delivering some great results that will help you build a great future for yourself. Those who are pursuing education will score amazingly in their forthcoming examinations and tests while office-goers will end up managing some great projects.

Aquarius Wealth Horoscope Today

It all looks stable and positive when talking about your finances today. The balance you have maintained over the past couple of months in terms of income and expenses will make your day comfortable. Though, it is suggested to avoid any type of impulsive shopping that can affect your pocket by the end of the day.

Favourable Colours: Orange and Pink

Favourable Numbers: 14 and 22

