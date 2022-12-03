AQUARIUS Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022

Astrologically, it is suggested that you should spend this time peacefully. Try implanting your plans seriously today to get some fruitful results. Though, you should avoid doing any investment today, be it regarding the purchase or sale of a property. Take care of your health as neglecting it can lead to serious health issues. You might also feel depressed today without any specific reason.

If you're thinking that you're ready to enter and embrace a new relationship, think twice before arriving at a conclusion. Introspect yourself properly else things can take a dreadful turn in your love relationship. Be serious and loyal in your marriage life as this phase can test your relationship to the fullest.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

A lucrative project you have been thinking of for a long time might hit you with a snag today. Your entire day might be invested, in trying to arrive at an effective solution. All that will be running through your mind will be completing the project which is actually going to be the best thing for you today.

Aquarius Wealth Horoscope Today

It's going to be a good day for you financially. Any transaction which you will be processing today won't be impacting your savings heavily. However, spending on luxurious items should strictly be prohibited. In fact, by the day ends, you'll find your bank balance to be quite firm which will provide you satisfaction.

Favorable Colours: Orange and Violet

Favorable Numbers: 5 and 8

