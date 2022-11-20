Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 20, 2022

You are advised to maintain your composure today because it is not your day. All during the day, you must exhibit your skills. So, keep a brighter disposition and take control of your life. Some Aquarians can start to feel anxious and they might keep having doubts about the future. On the home front, things can get a little dicey. However, you might succeed if you plan to change employment. You might run into obstacles. Recurring illnesses are likely to throw off your disciplined way of living.

In family difficulties, you could get diverted from moving forward along your chosen paths. An enjoyable day outdoors with friends and family is something you can anticipate. Your parents can be upset with you and demand that you improve your study skills.

Career

You aspire to hold a significant position right now. Keep it from being merely a dream. Work on the projects that have been given to you and finish them on time. Despite your best efforts, they might not be recognized by the people that count. However, you might succeed if you plan to change jobs.

Health

All during the day, you must maintain your composure. Making meditation a regular part of your day will be very beneficial for you. Your healthy practices could help you regain control of your health.

Love

Your conflicting commitments will probably cause your romantic life to suffer. To spend quality time with your partner, you might have to put some effort out. You're quite likely to meet someone new today, possibly the person you'll be with for the rest of your life!

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Indigo

