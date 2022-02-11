Aquarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who are the scariest when angry

That one person whose anger makes your legs tremble and your heart race. And you can’t help but cry. While there’s not much they do while angry, it’s their fuming anger that makes us bite our nails and wait for what’s about to happen.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are the scariest when angry, according to astrology.

Aquarius

An Aquarius isn’t usually angry, however, whenever they are, they scare people to another level. While they don’t shout or get violent, it’s their anger itself that speaks of fire. They are the scariest when angry and make sure that they make their presence felt even in a room of 100.

Pisces

A Pisces is otherwise calm and serious but their anger scares off everybody. They are never aggressive but it’s their silence that does all the talking. If you have made a Pisces angry there are chances you might not be on talking terms with him or her ever again. However, if you are extremely close to them, consider yourself privileged.

Cancer

A Cancer can turn aggressive when angry. It’s better to stay from them and avoid turning the situation ugly. Cancers can’t control their anger and often burst out at anyone or everyone who pokes them that moment.

Leo

A Leo may get offended over minor things. His or her anger may scare off people but it’s usually for some time. Their anger melts away within a few minutes, however, while they are angry, they might turn extremely nasty and rude. They may even stab you with their harsh words. So, it’s better to not disturb a Leo when he or she is fuming with anger.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

