Aquarius to Leo: These zodiac signs are likely to get married more than once

Almost everyone gets into a marriage with the notion and hope that it will last forever. Nonetheless, this is not always the case and there are a variety of reasons for which people separate or get estranged and decide to look for love elsewhere by officially ending their union. However, some Zodiac signs have a tendency to feel more dissatisfied than others with their love life. So, from Aquarius to Leo, take a look at zodiac signs who are likely to get married more than once.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is one of the most understanding and disciplined partners you can expect to have when you are in a relationship with them. Yet, when you step into matrimony with this individual, they require a certain element of space and freedom that is not every partner is prepared to offer them. This air sign soon starts to feel stifled in the marriage and sometimes chooses to end it by vowing to look for love with a different mate and build a happier family.

Leo

A Leo is a fire sign of the zodiac and this star sign loves to be in love. Whether it is a mid-life crisis that brings forth the divorce along their journey or the death of a spouse that compels them to consider a different partner; they are always game for bring that special someone in their life. A Leo constantly seeks validation and love from their partners, which is why they do not stay single very long and are sure to get married more than once.

Scorpio

No matter how loyal their partner is or how dedicated they are to the relationship; a Scorpio tends to have a roving eye. On some level they cannot stop comparing their present spouse to every potential love interest they come across. This causes them to indulge in infidelity at some point, which leads to the eventual breakdown of their marriage. They are sure to remarry, however, the success of their subsequent marriages is somewhat unclear.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else