Aquarius to Leo: These zodiac signs cry fake tears to win a fight with their partner

Disagreements are all too common in relationships and most couples have effective ways to end conflicts to make up with each other. While some tend to adopt healthy means to end arguments swiftly, there are certain couples who resort to toxic ways to make their partner feel guilty for hurting them. From Aquarius to Aries, see zodiac signs who will cry fake tears to win a fight with their partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius do not believe in spending too long having torrid fights as they would rather plan some quality time with their lover. So, when an argument tends to drag on, they use cool logic and clear communication to attempt to end the spat. But if this fails to work, they simply bring on fake tears to make their partner feel guilty and to make them feel as though the row has overwhelmed the Aquarius emotionally.

Leo

Certain zodiac signs have an insufferable need to always be right. They cannot handle losing a disagreement even when it comes to their loved ones. Whether it is their boyfriend or the husband this zodiac sign tends to bring on the tears when they seem to be losing in a row. This is just so that they will gain quick sympathy and be pampered by their beau instead of being proven wrong in the matter.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is a master manipulator and easily knows how to pull the strings of their partner. If they are dating someone who is sensitive, they know that fake tears will bring the argument to a stand-still and they will get to have their way in the matter. This is often the reason why they cry crocodile tears to end the fight when an argument stagnates or there is a stalemate in a discussion with their lover.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

