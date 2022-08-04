Aquarius to Leo, These Zodiac signs never pay enough attention to their spouse or lovers

Exploring a new romance or a new love can be an exciting feeling. But sometime into the relationship when the honeymoon stage has passed, you have to get used to the realities of dating your spouse. While some people are sociable and love to spend time with friends, as well as devote time and attention to their partner, there are others who prefer to do the opposite. From Aquarius to Leo, take a look at Zodiac signs who never pay enough attention to their spouse or lovers.

Aquarius

Most of the time, Aquarius is constantly in pursuit of professional success. In their free time, this Zodiac sign has little time for their spouse as they like to spend very little time at home while spending most of the time outdoors. Be it is catching up with the co-workers or meeting some friends for a game of badminton; they tend to ignore their life partner and only spend time with them while it comes time to turn in for the night.

Leo

Leos require a high level of social interaction to function every day. They also constantly crave the validation of others which is why they take the family members for granted and spend time with others while ignoring the lovers. This doesn’t go down too well with most zodiac signs, however, air signs and fire signs are more likely to adore being in a relationship like this with more a healthy sense of space.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign is extremely social and enjoys personal freedom. Whether it is spending several hours gaming on their PC or hanging out with friends and catching up for coffee, a Capricorn values their space. Some of them tend to avoid activities such as candlelight dinners with their spouse or hours or romance because they would rather have a drink with their mates. This can be hurtful to the spouse who may feel ignored and crave the Capricorn’s attention.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

