Aquarius to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to suffer a heartbreak today

If you have started the day on a positive note and are all excited to complete your daily tasks and make your way into the good books of your boss, it all might not go as planned. Be it professional or personal life, you might suffer a heartbreak today.

So, brace yourself for some emotional suffering so that it doesn’t hit you as a bad surprise in the middle of an otherwise happy day.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are likely to suffer a heartbreak today, according to astrology.

Aquarius

All the Aquarians should stay alert and shouldn’t get overwhelmed easily. The things that are going fine till now may take a U-turn and change for the worse. If you have a business meeting planned, you might return disappointed from it. Your family is likely to be the cause of your emotional suffering today. So, be alert and don’t take things to your heart easily to avoid any unnecessary pain.

Virgo

Virgos should also brace themselves for a probable heartbreak today. Things are likely to go wrong for them towards the end of the day and it is then that they have to be more vigilant. Avoid being in situations where you can have arguments or fight. Maintain your calm and don’t get carried away easily.

Taurus

If you are a Taurus, you may want to stay away from picking fights with your partner as it may land you in an unnecessary situation and you might suffer heartbreak. As for your professional life, things will go fine as long as you are well aware of the pros and cons of your decisions. A piece of advice. Handle your relations carefully today and don’t overreact.

Libra

Libras are likely to stay very emotional today. By now, they might have already suffered a heartbreak, if not, they can anticipate it. Most likely it will be from a loved one whom you trust the most. You may get to see a different side of their personality but it will be purely out of anger. Don’t judge them for it and be the bigger person by forgiving them at the end of the day.

Disclaimer: This is a generic prediction primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above predictions may not necessarily hold true for you. For a more personalised prediction, get in touch with an expert.

