Aquarius to Libra: Discover which musical instruments can best be mastered by zodiac air signs

We all have our differences, but few things in this world manage to bring people together like music does. While some consider it therapeutic, some dedicate their lives to master the sound technology, while others still choose and instrument that charms them. If you consider zodiac signs, a lot of them have a proclivity for music. So, from Aquarius to Libra, here are some music instruments that can best be mastered by zodiac air signs.

Aquarius

Few musical instruments demand the dedication and reverence that goes into playing the Violin beautifully. So, it comes as no surprise that Aquarius is the air sign that is best placed to ace this tricky instrument. Their ambitious nature teamed with their never say die attitude has them putting several of hours of practice in each week to work on playing the violin. Their competitive nature will also seek out local and national music competitions to enter so they can flaunt the fruit of their efforts.

Gemini

A Gemini’s humble attitude and grounded nature helps them try their hand at several instruments before they master one. This air sign adores Indian culture and is fascinated by the prospect of getting back in touch with their roots. So, it is probably fitting that they take up the bansi or flute that is also the musical instrument chosen by Lord Krishna. While a lot of Gemini prefer to train as classic Indian flutists, they are just as adept at mastering western music.

Libra

A Libra’s curious nature and sparkling spirit are some of the reasons that compel them to try their hand at music and dole out rich melodies that win your heart. Due to the fact that they are traditionalists at heart, this air sign gets goosebumps when they hear classical music. Their soul comes alive as they play the Sarod and artfully dole out stunning tunes with this classical instrument.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

