Aquarius to Libra: Here's how Air signs of the zodiac behave during a break up

While relationships between couples may blossom over time it doesn't take long for some to crash and burn. Yet, not all breakups are ugly, because some Zodiac signs handle them with the utmost maturity. Indeed, many of you can hope to have a drama free breakup with air signs of the zodiac. So, right from Aquarius to Libra take a look at how air signs of the Zodiac behave during a break up with someone they love.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is one of few air signs who hates to be tied down by someone. They are extremely unlikely to cause any drama during a breakup, because they have probably been second guessing the idea of being in a relationship themselves. The foresee the failings of a relationship far before their partner can and often opt to end it on their own. So, Aquarius moves on quickly and won’t dwell over heartbreak.

Gemini

Even though a Gemini has a tough time letting go, they will above all value the happiness of their lover. They do not cause any trouble during a break up and you will not have a war of words with these gentle souls. They value their mental peace, so they will escape any situation that has an excess of emotions or tears. They would prefer to mourn the loss of their love alone.

Libra

Libra puts a high emphasis on family, hence most of the times they are the ones who attempt to end the relationship because their parents do not approve. However, when someone breaks up with the Libra, this air sign gravitates towards the closest members of their family and confess their feelings with the hope that the family members will bring them out of the feelings of despair that come from a break up.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

