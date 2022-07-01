Aquarius to Libra: Know what genre of music best suits these zodiac air signs

A lot of people believe that a sneak peek into someone's playlist gives you a deeper insight into their personality. Therefore, a great way to find out what sort of music your crush or date may enjoy is to discover the music preferences based on their zodiac sign; be it sensual tunes, heavy metal or even sad songs. So right from Aquarius to Libra take a look at the music genre that these Zodiac air signs enjoy.

Aquarius

This is one zodiac sign who may surprise you with their taste in music. Because they are ruled by Uranus that stands for creativity and innovation, Aquarius’s music style is experimental. Rather than soulful tunes or old songs they prefer Trance music, electronic and even futuristic melodies. They love to experiment with new genres and are always recommending fresh artists that others have heard little about.

Gemini

As an air sign that happens to be ruled by Mercury, a Gemini is a very sociable character. They love meeting new people, partying hard and grooving to the peppy beats of tunes on the dance floor. Hence, some of the music genres that they enjoy the most are pop songs and Bollywood dance music. Choose the right song to that appeals to a Gemini and you’ll soon succeed in luring them on the dance floor for a dance, as they adore upbeat music and party tunes.

Libra

Even though Libra is an air sign they have and unusual taste for sad songs and serious melodies with thoughtful lyrics. They often spend hours contemplating the meaning of the song in their own mind and see themselves applying it to situations in their life. Discovering a new song about heartbreak can often have them looking back at their own dating history and even shedding a tear or two.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

