Aquarius to Libra: Know which colours best suit your home décor if you are a zodiac air sign

Most homes are a reflection of the person who designed the space; this could be your parents, your in laws or even your landlord if you happen to be a tenant. However, if you do get a chance to renovate your living space, then you should use colours and tones that specifically compliment your zodiac personality. If you are an Earth sign of the zodiac, then here’s how you can do this.

Aquarius

Very few signs of the zodiac possess the intelligence and scrupulousness of an Aquarius. The only drawback of the zodiac sign is their inability to let things go, they tend to get obsessed with the need to see things as black or white and fail to understand where others are coming from. Incorporating grey tones in their living space with wall colours and their furniture can a gentle reminder of the fact that not everything in life is black or white, as some decisions fall in the grey category for there are neither right nor wrong.

Libra

Libra is an earth sign who always shies away from the limelight. They prefer to function efficiently in the background and are never up for taking risks or big opportunities in life for fear of failure. Many of them miss out on love relationships and true passion as a result of their timid nature. Using the rich tones of the colour maroon can remind Libra to give love a chance and take risks in life rather than choosing to play it safe.

Gemini

Gemini are not only methodical and progressive but they also have a great sense of warmth about them. However, this air sign is a social butterfly. And these flirty individuals need to know that they must focus on one relationship at a time and try out monogamy. As a conventional sign of purity of heart, an all-white bedroom may be just the thing for Gemini.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

