From Aquarius to Libra, THIS is the pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac air sign

A lot of people see air signs of the zodiac as entities who put their own desires above others and have certain egotistical traits. So, there was never a group of star signs who needed to encourage their nurturing side more than Aquarius, Libra and Gemini. This is precisely why they can benefit a great deal from adopting a defenseless creature and offering it care and respect. From Aquarius to Libra, check out which pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac air sign.

Libra

Right from a tiny foal to a full-grown mare, horses bring their owners a lot of peace and serenity. This is precisely what suits a star sign like Libra, as they would like to spend hours grooming the horse while relishing the calm that comes from such a routine task like caring for and cleaning their pet’s stable. Libra would also enjoy horse riding as it can calm their frayed nerves whenever they panic at the smallest hint of a crisis.

Gemini

This zodiac sign connects with people more than animals. Hence, Gemini is the one star sign for whom a pet with many needs would not be ideal. Nevertheless, caring for an iguana or similar lizard can do them a world of good by teaching them to put the needs of others in their care above their own. They would like to spend hours talking to a quiet iguana who lends an ear to their problems. While seemingly fixing their gaze on the perturbed Gemini.

Aquarius

Be it a baby calf or a full-grown cow, these bovine animals are no fuss creatures which is exactly what Aquarius needs as they do not have a lot of time to walk a pet dog or tend to their needs regularly. Having an adorable cow ruminating on the grass in their garden is exactly what suits their aloof, yet warm personality.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

