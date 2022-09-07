It is said that laughter is the best medicine and it couldn't be truer. After all, great sense of humour is also deemed one of the most attractive qualities in someone you love. But there are other benefits to having a good sense of humour such as it benefiting your psychological health and mental health. So, without further ado, from Aquarius to Libra, see Zodiac air signs and the type of humor that appeals to them the most.

Libra

Deadpan humor is the sort that most appeals to this zodiac sign. Libra has a sharp wit and they use their intelligence to pass comments on people using dry humor. The best part is that during this process, they have a completely unemotional and straight-faced countenance, which confuses people. This air sign tends to make irony the champion in the way they pass jokes.

Aquarius

As one of the most arrogant of air signs, Aquarius borders on narcissism and true to their core personality, Satire is the style of humor that best suits them. Most Aquarius are intellectuals and they do their best to stay on top of present events. Their humor is peppered with pop culture references, trending jokes, memes and the fun they poke at mundane everyday situations. They seek to impress people with their wit along with making them laugh.

Gemini

Dark humour is the type of humour a Gemini is skilled at, as they can pass controversial comments that do not resonate with everyone. Most of them are closet stand-up comedians who wish to titivate the crowd with their jokes, alas, their style of humor does not evoke cheers from the audiences. This is mainly because it is deemed morose and cruel at times with an edge of chauvinism. It is more often than not, politically incorrect.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

